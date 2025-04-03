Woman indicted in connection with deadly shooting in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss, (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman has been indicted in connection with a deadly shooting.

Ciara Latham has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

A Noxubee County Grand Jury recently returned the indictment.

The alleged incidents happened in July 2024.

No trial date has been set.

Latham was accused of killing Breanna Franklin of Macon.

The shooting happened on Pearl Street.

Macon police told WCBI a vehicle drove up beside a car and fired one shot through the passenger side window.

Franklin died at the scene.

