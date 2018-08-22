Woman Indicted On Valentine’s Day Stabbing Incident

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County woman accused of stabbing her then boyfriend in the stomach on Valentine’s Day is indicted.

Grand jurors indicted Charity Harkins one count of attempted murder.

Lowndes County deputies were called to a home on Highway 69 and found blood throughout the house.

Blood was also found on the patio of the house.

A short time later, deputies heard Barry Furguson calling out to them.

He had a cut to the abdomen.

In a separate charge, Harkins was indicted on a domestic violence third offense that involves the same victim.

She has been arrested three times this year on domestic related incidents.