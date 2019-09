LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A two car accident in Lowndes County sends one person to the hospital.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday evening police say a car hit the back end of a pickup truck.

The crash happened on Highway 45 just down the road from the Columbus Air Force Base.

The female who was driving the car was taken to the hospital.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.