BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A fatal house fire is under investigation in Brooksville.

Flames erupted from a home on Scott Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday night.

- Advertisement -

The victim, Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun says was Carrie Key, 82.

Her son told our crew on the scene he lived with her and that she was disabled.

Crews are still working to determine what sparked the blaze.