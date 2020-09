OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The woman killed in an Oktibbeha County house fire has been identified.

Coroner Michael Hunt says Ann Oswalt was found dead inside the mobile home by firefighters.

- Advertisement -

The 9-1-1 call came in just after 11 on Tuesday morning.

Volunteer firefighters found smoke at the Jody Young Road home when they arrived.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting Oktibbeha County deputies in the investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered.