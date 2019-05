FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A car versus golf cart crash killed a Berry woman.

Merllene Williamson, 77, was killed Friday morning when the golf cart she was driving crashed with a Hyundai Santa Fe.

The crash happened on County Road 12, just south of Bankston around 8:45 a.m.

Alabama state troopers are investigating the crash.