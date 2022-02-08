Woman pleads guilty for role in shootout in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman pleads guilty for her role in a May 2020 shootout in Oxford and will spend the next seven years in federal prison.

There is video from the scene on South Lamar Boulevard.

Federal prosecutors say Hunter Carlstrom shot and killed a man in Smithville, Arkansas.

Carlstrom and his girlfriend, Xaveriana Cook, were hiding out in Oxford after the homicide.

U.S. Marshals attempted to pull over Carlstrom and Cook. That’s when a shootout in the street occurred.

A U.S. Marshal was seriously wounded and Carlstrom was killed by gunfire.

Cook, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested.

She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact of robbery and murder and aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.