Woman pleads guilty to armed robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman pleads guilty to armed robbery.

48-year-old Andrea Wilson made the plea in Lowndes County Circuit Court this week.

Prosecutors accused her of hitting someone with a gun and also taking the victim’s money in January 2023.

Wilson was ordered to serve 10 years in prison.

She was given five years probation.

