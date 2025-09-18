Woman pleads guilty to food stamp fraud in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County woman has pleaded guilty in a food stamp fraud case.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services said 41-year-old Deidre Blair entered into a plea agreement.

MDHS reported that Blair received more than $43,000 in SNAP benefits.

She was accused of not accurately reporting her household income and compensation.

Blair was ordered to participate in the Pretrial Intervention Program for three years and pay fines and fees.

She must also pay more than $44,000 in restitution.

MDHS investigated the case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.