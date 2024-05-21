Woman pleads guilty to fraudulently receiving unemployment

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Plantersville woman pleaded guilty to using her incarcerated sister’s identity to get unemployment benefits.

Misty Burgess was charged with theft of government funds.

She pleaded guilty to one count in federal court.

State Auditor Shad White said Burgess submitted the application in May 2020.

Her sister was an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility at the time.

Burgess will be sentenced in September.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X