Woman sets fire to, destroys religious building in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Security cameras help catch a woman accused of setting a religious thrift store on fire.

Angela Nance is charged with arson of a religious building.

The fire happened at Family Christian Friends Center early Sunday morning in Louisville.

Investigators say some flammable items were stacked against the outside wall and set on fire.

A trailer outside of the building and most of the inside were destroyed.

Police tell WCBI the store sells items as a fundraiser and also gives items away to those in need.

Religious services are also held in the building.

The bond for Nance was set at $50,000.

