Woman sets fire to, destroys religious building in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Security cameras help catch a woman accused of setting a religious thrift store on fire.
Angela Nance is charged with arson of a religious building.
The fire happened at Family Christian Friends Center early Sunday morning in Louisville.
Investigators say some flammable items were stacked against the outside wall and set on fire.
A trailer outside of the building and most of the inside were destroyed.
Police tell WCBI the store sells items as a fundraiser and also gives items away to those in need.
Religious services are also held in the building.
The bond for Nance was set at $50,000.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter