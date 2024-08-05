Woman shot after allegedly trying to steal gun in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus woman was shot while allegedly trying to steal a gun.

19-year-old Aajha Denman was charged with strong armed robbery.

Columbus police said Denman tried to take the gun at Sanfield One Stop on Friday afternoon.

Officers were first called about a gunshot victim. Once they got to the Main Street store, they learned more about what happened.

Investigators believed there was a tussle over the gun.

Denman was shot multiple times in the leg and later released from the hospital.

More charges were possible.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1(800)530-7151.

