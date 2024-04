Woman turns herself in for alleged embezzlement in Oktibbeha Co.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman in Oktibbeha County turned herself in for stealing from her place of work.

Kimberly Massey allegedly stole an undisclosed amount from EDC Doss Electric Company.

Massey was charged with embezzlement.

Sources said the amount was over $200,000.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

