Woman wanted for cyberstalking in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are asking for your help in finding a wanted woman.

42-year-old Leslie Ray is wanted for cyberstalking and trespassing.

Ray was last seen in Noxubee County.

Law enforcement said there have been several issues recently involving Ray.

She’s encouraged to turn herself in.

If you have any information about where Ray might be call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

You can also use the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.