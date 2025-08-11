Woman wanted for felony shoplifting in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a woman accused of taking an unauthorized discount at a Mooreville store.

On the afternoon of August 3, employees at the Dollar General on Highway 178 in Mooreville reported a shoplifting incident.

Employees showed surveillance footage to Lee County deputies.

They believe the woman is the suspect.

Due to the value of the items that were stolen, this case is being investigated as Felony Shoplifting.

If you recognize this woman or have any other information on this case, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

You can report anonymously, and if your tip leads to an arrest in the case, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

