Woman who drove vehicle into water with child inside sentenced to 6 years

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman who drove her vehicle into the water, with a child inside, will spend six years in prison.

Cari Cullum pleaded guilty to child abuse in Lowndes County.

Circuit Judge Michelle Easterling also gave Cullum five years probation in the open sentence.

The incident happened at the East Bank landing boat ramp on Wilkins-Wise Road in September 2019.

By the time officers arrived, a friend had pulled Cullum and the child out of the vehicle.

She must serve all six years in prison.

