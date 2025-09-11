Woman’s body found last year in Tupelo has been identified
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body of a woman found in Tupelo last year has been identified.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a DNA database helped identify 51-year-old Kathleen Fildes.
Investigators believe Fildes came to the area from Las Vegas, Nevada, and was homeless.
She was found near Magazine Street on May 12, 2024.
A cause of death is being listed as undetermined.
If you have any tips on how to reach potential relatives of Ms. Fildes, please call the Lee County Coroner’s Office.