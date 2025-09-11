Woman’s body found last year in Tupelo has been identified

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body of a woman found in Tupelo last year has been identified.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said a DNA database helped identify 51-year-old Kathleen Fildes.

Investigators believe Fildes came to the area from Las Vegas, Nevada, and was homeless.

She was found near Magazine Street on May 12, 2024.

A cause of death is being listed as undetermined.

If you have any tips on how to reach potential relatives of Ms. Fildes, please call the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.