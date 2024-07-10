Women arrested for human trafficking after complaint at Tupelo motel

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A complaint at a Tupelo motel led to the arrests of two Memphis women for human trafficking.

Monday, Tupelo police received a tip about possible prostitution at a motel in the city.

When officers arrived, they found three people in one of the rooms.

As a result of the investigation, two young women, 19-year-old Terraneika Polar and 20-year-old Destiney Plummer, both of Memphis, were arrested and charged with human trafficking.

Police, with the assistance of MBI and the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, also reportedly rescued a juvenile female.

A Tupelo Municipal Judge denied bond to both Poplar and Plummer.

