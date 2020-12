LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More than a thousand dollars in Lowndes County fraud cases have been recovered.

Deidra Norris was convicted of stealing and activating SNAP EBT cards from people who were in a drug rehab facility.

She also confessed to buying and selling other EBT cards.

Now, the Mississippi Department of Human Services says it has received 1,142 dollars in full restitution from the case.

Norris pled guilty to four counts of food stamp fraud and was given probation.