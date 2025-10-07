Women United Northeast Mississippi empowers local women

The women's leadership society based out of United Way Northeast Mississippi has a mission to lead through giving and service.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – When Women United Northeast Mississippi, a branch of United Way Northeast Mississippi, began 5 years ago, the goal was simple: lead through giving and service.

In that time, women leaders in the eight counties this United Way chapter serves have poured more than $10 million back into their communities.

But helping these women, who help so many, remember to take care of themselves is one goal for Women United this year, said Patti Parker, United Way Northeast Mississippi’s president.

“We need to take care of ourselves,” Parker said. “Because we are taking care of so many others, not just our family, but our community outside of our family. So, this was a departure this year for our focus. But we have turned each of those activities into service activities. Donating things back to women’s shelters, to women in recovery.”

Alyssa Martin, one of the Fashion Show models, said it’s good to take time for yourself.

“It’s just good to have a moment to relax, recharge, kind of re-energize and re-center, so we can continue to give back and support other women in our community as a whole,” Martin said.

Kory Hunter, the United Way Northeast Mississippi treasurer said events like this give women a space to just have fun.

“We all need to take a step back, take care of ourselves, have good things going on like fashion shows,” Hunter said. “And that way, we can pour even that much more into the community and United Way and the amazing work that it does.”

To give these women a day, draw in membership, and connect and inspire women- Women United hosted a Fall Fashion Show and Membership Drive.

One member, Gabrielle Cooper, said woman need to rely on each other.

“They need a support group and a community,” Cooper said. “They need to have some fun things like a fashion show and a luncheon. What’s better than that? Everyone needs a new outfit for Fall, right? When you look good, you feel good.”

Martin said she feels her community does a good job supporting each other.

“Today, more than ever, women need support and they need community and just a sense of camaraderie,” Martin said. “Not everything has to be super competitive. You can still be, you know, friendly with your fellow boutique owners. And I feel like we do a really good job of that.”

Martin also said trying to be successful as a woman can be challenging- but it’s important to not give up.

“Got to start from somewhere,” Martin said. “So start from anywhere and you will work your way up and build your way up. And it’s so rewarding to be in business in this community because the community is so supportive.”

Hunter said women can do anything they set their mind to.

“They can do it,” Hunter said. “I think that us women, we are powerful creatures and that we can do a lot of things. We can be the caretakers, we can be leaders in this community, and we can be entrepreneurs, and we can do it all. So women are strong people and that we can do everything.”

A report from the Annual Business Survey states 22.3% percent of businesses in the US are owned by women.

