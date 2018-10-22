Women voice their opinion on election issues

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi has one of the highest rates of women registered to vote nationwide.

Around 80% of all women who can vote here have registered to do so.

- Advertisement -

The Institute for Women’s Policy Research looked at who voted in 2010 and 2012. And out of the women who registered to vote in Mississippi, more than 60% voted on election day.

It was standing room only at the town hall in Starkville.

The women discussed issues that will affect their families and yours.

These are conversations that happen around the dinner table and on the soccer field and even on Facebook.

For these women, it all comes down to making Mississippi a better place.

“The state comes with a lot of and there’s a reason for that, but we have a chance to change the way the rest of the country sees Mississippi,” said Lashundra Townsend.

Mothers. Daughters. Sisters. Friends.

These are the women who want to lead Mississippi into the future. They want to talk, and they want to be heard.

“I want to be more knowledgeable about the candidates and what their messages are because I think that’s important for me. It’s not necessarily partisan issues like Democrat or Republican. If you have a good message, if you have something that genuinely interests me, I want to hear it,” said Townsend.

“It’s very important for women because it’s women’s rights that we need,” said Isaac.

And education.

“I’m from the Delta, and I want someone in office who is going to put in the effort to make sure that teachers are getting paid what they deserve to be paid, but there are materials and resources for the kids,” said Townsend.

“Thinking about my sons I just want here in Starkville and the whole Mississippi we can start improving our education the salary of the teachers the opportunities the teachers have to go educate a little bit more so they can pass that towards our kids here in Mississippi,” said Viana Neal.

Dorthy Isaac is concerned about what happens when the classes end.

“We need things for our children jobs we need jobs here in Mississippi we need some high-paying jobs,” said Isaac.

But some, like Betty Clinton, feel elected representatives need better focus.

“I feel that gun control is not the major issue. I feel that too much emphasis is put on gun control. I feel that it’s important that the school more security and not just more guns, and I feel that it should be funds available for the education system,” said Clinton.

Townsend says things as simple as roads don’t need to be overlooked.

“If you drive anywhere in Mississippi, you’re going to run over a pothole or something like that. Our streets, our conditions could be so much better. That’s one area that could improve,” said Townsend.