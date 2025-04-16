Women’s Auxiliary donates $45,000 to Salvation Army in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Hungry people will have a hot meal thanks to an army of volunteers in Tupelo.

This morning, April 16, the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary donated $45,000 to the Tupelo Salvation Army. The money was raised through the recent “Empty Bowls” fundraiser.

Area restaurants and nonprofits bring soup and other goodies for guests to sample. Each ticket holder not only gets to sample from the area restaurants but also gets a commemorative piece of pottery.

The president of the Women’s Auxiliary said the need for food is increasing.

“The food demand is more. We have more people seeking food, and in our local food pantries, there is a greater need right now, so it is huge,” said Liza Murphree of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will soon start planning for Angel Tree.

