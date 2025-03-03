Women’s Organization donate thousands to non-profits

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Non-profit organizations are always in need of money to keep their work going.

A group of women in Columbus is helping take care of that need.

The 100-plus Women Who Care announced the non-profit organizations they will be contributing to this year.

The 100-plus Women Who Care in Columbus is an organization of women who share the desire to make a positive impact in the community.

Each year, they give money to local non-profits that help provide for those in need.

At an event Sunday afternoon at Zachary’s, The 100-plus Women Who Care announced they will be awarding more than $20,000.

Jamie Davidson, the group’s founder, says it makes her happy to see the commitment from members to donate as much as they did.

“It really has been such an amazing journey from the beginning in the very first early Giving Circle. We had tremendous support. CO-VID kind of set us back a little bit because we went from in-person to having to figure out a new way to do things. But I would say the whole time we’ve really been a positive experience.”

Helping Hands is the $20,000 recipient, and the Executive Director says she is grateful for the support from the local community.

“It’s so overwhelming and so needed. We are going to figure out how to split the money, how we can fill the pantry and also help with different bills that people are needing. So, every single penny will go back into the community and it’s overwhelming but a good overwhelming feeling.”

Nearly 30 non-profit organizations in the area can benefit from the organization.

Members say they will continue to find ways to help those in need.

“We get to come together as a group of people who care this community and put our money together and to make an impact. Then, you have an opportunity to hear groups that have receive the impact award in years past, come back and tell us how they have used that money, has helped the community and it’s just a really awesome thing to be a part of.”

If you are interested in joining the The 100 plus Women Who Care organization, you can visit their Facebook for more information.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.