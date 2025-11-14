Wonderful Friday, Warm and Windy For Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- The forecast looks great for the rest of the week as we stay dry and maintain highs in the upper 70s. Saturday looks to be a breezy one!

TODAY: Some cloud cover early will give way to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear conditions will stay and temperatures will remain fairly pleasant as lows drop into the low 50s.

SATURDAY: We start the weekend pretty warm as highs approach 79! It will also be breezy as winds can gusts upwards of 20 mph!