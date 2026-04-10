Wonderful weekend weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Enjoy the great conditions this weekend! Just stay hydrated and use your sunscreen.

FRIDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a calm and clear night. Temperatures will be dropping into the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Pretty and pretty warm! Afternoon high temperatures will be in the middle 80s. Lots of sun! Overnight lows will be in the low to middle 50s.

SUNDAY: The greatness continues! More middle 80s for the afternoon. There may be a few extra clouds through the second half of the day. It is going to be breezy, gusts up to 20-25MPH. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Warm temperatures will carry into next week. Mostly looking at the middle 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with an isolated chance for rain. Mild lows, upper 50s to lower 60s.