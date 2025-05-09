Wood company brings new jobs to Noxubee County

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – New jobs are on the horizon in Noxubee County.

4.7 % of eligible workers are unemployed in Noxubee.

That’s higher than the nation’s unemployment rate of 4.2 and the state’s, 4.0.

To help make that rate a little lower, Huber Engineered Woods hosted a hiring event on Thursday at the Shuqualak Action Group Community Center.

Huber Engineered Woods is hiring, and they’re looking in Noxubee County first to fill their positions.

“Today is a day to introduce ourselves, what we do, and the opportunities we have at our facility,” said Shuqualak plant manager Elden Padgett.

Padgett said he wanted his team to get to know the community.

The plant broke ground in Shuqualak in Fall 2023.

Although they are still under construction, they hosted the hiring event to prepare workers for when they open next Spring.

Over 200 participants submitted resumes or filled out applications for the different job openings.

“The skill level can range from entry level to you know, general laborers, to operators, forklift drivers, control room operators, skid-steer operators, all the way up to our maintenance skilled level, maintenance mechanics, electricians,” said Padgett.

While they’re waiting for construction to finish, Huber said they’ll be training new hires how to work the equipment.

Shuqualak Mayor Velma Hill Jenkins believes the company will increase business in the city, with the amount of jobs it’s bringing in.

“I think this an excellent opportunity for the citizens to come home and work closer to home and it’s an opportunity to grow our town,” said Hill.

Participants were also able to talk with company staff about jobs they were interested in.

LaGorgeous Jackson said talking with the team boosted her confidence.

“The people were very nice. He was very friendly. He was very helpful, he gave me courage to apply for higher positions and I just felt like it went really well”

Some applicants came from Tennessee and Alabama.

Depending on the position you applied for, some will hear back sooner than others.

The first round of hiring will happen between June and August.

Huber Engineered Woods is expected to open by this time next year.

They will also host other hiring events around the area leading up to the opening.

