Work begins on Mississippi State University’s newest residence hall

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Work is underway for what will be Mississippi State University’s newest residence hall.

The 159,000 square foot, five-story Azalea Hall will include a new dining hall, meeting spaces, and a campus storm shelter that will double as a multi-purpose space for events and other activities, and it will also be able to house just over 400 students.

The living quarters will feature private, single-room living areas joined together in pod-like communities, and will be open to students in all classes.

Azalea Hall will also be home to a living and learning community for MSU’s Luckyday Scholars, a scholarship program that encourages students to graduate in four years while maintaining academic standards and high levels of community involvement.

Besides being the newest dorm, Azalea also boasts ease of access to campus life.

“It’s so convenient for students to live on campus, and gives them access to all of the campus resources. They don’t have to drive. They could not bring a car if they don’t want to. Or they could just leave their car parked wherever it is, and they can access all of the programs and activities and their classes without ever having to get into their cars. So, I think there are just a lot of conveniences that come from living on campus,” said Dr. Regina Hyatt, MSU Vice President of Student Affairs.

Azalea Hall is expected to open in time for the beginning of the Fall 2025 Semester.

