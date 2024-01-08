Work continues on Old River Bridge in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Work on the pedestrian bridge in downtown Columbus continued.

Crews were doing underwater work.

City Engineer Kevin Stafford said eight columns were going into the waterway.

Four on the north side of the bridge and four on the south side of the bridge.

All of the construction started with barges and cranes in place.

That started back in November.

Plans are for the project to wrap up in May.

Malouf Construction is the same Greenwood company that did renovation work on the same bridge in 2013.

The “Old River Bridge” as it’s sometimes known was severely damaged in February 2020 when it was struck by a runaway barge.

The city sued to have the repairs done.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X