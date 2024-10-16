Work reportedly begins for Highway 82 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Work is reportedly beginning on Highway 82 in Pickens County.

This is the second and final phase to four-lane the highway between Columbus and Tuscaloosa.

WVUA reports Alabama Department of Transportation workers are moving signs and equipment in place.

The more than 8 mile project will start just west of Gordo, going around the city, and end near the Tuscaloosa County line.

The TV station said it will take two years, at least, to complete the $45 million project.

