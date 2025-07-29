Worker who fell off an MUW building has been identified

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man who fell from a building at Mississippi University for Women and later died.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said 47-year-old Ignacio Hernandez fell about 35 feet off of Painter Hall.

Merchant told WCBI it appears the safety equipment Hernandez was wearing failed.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Hernandez was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle, where he later died.

He worked for Roofing Solutions based in Jackson.

The company was removing an existing roof on the university building.

Merchant, along with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, are investigating the accident.

