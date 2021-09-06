Workers at the Toyota Plant in Blue Springs get an extended vacation

Toyota Mississippi had planned to take a 2-week production break – that break has now been extended to 3 weeks.

The break is part of a company-wide slowdown in building cars.

Toyota is reducing global production by 40 percent or about 360 thousand vehicles.

Employees at Blue Springs can take unpaid leave without penalty, paid time off, or they can go to the plant and work will be provided.

Production at Blue Springs will ramp back up on September 27th.