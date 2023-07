Workers from Taylor Companies set out on rescue mission in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A couple of employees from the Taylor Companies grabbed a boat and started rescuing folks in Winston County.

Sheriff Jason Pugh sent us this video of the rescue.

Pugh said the victim was standing on top of his vehicle with water up to his knees when the boat arrived.

The man was okay.

