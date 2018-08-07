3 workers injured during T-38 inspection at Columbus Air Force Base

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – T-38C flying operations are temporarily suspended at Columbus Air Force Base after three workers are injured.

A CAFB spokesman says maintenance workers were inspecting the T-38 when the rear cockpit ejecting seat fired off, about 7:45 Tuesday morning.

The plane was on the ground at the time of the incident.

The employees worked for Vertex Aerospace.

They were taken to the hospital and later released.

CAFB says temporarily grounding the T-38 is a precaution.

An investigation is underway.