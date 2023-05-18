Workforce advice: What makes applicants stand out to employers

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In this competitive job market, some employers look for employees that stand out from the usual crowd of applicants.

Steel Dust Recycling out of Milport, Alabama, employs nearly 40% of Lowndes County residents and is looking to add to it.

Human Resources Manager Joe Fleming offers tips to anyone entering the job force.

“We look for people that will be open and honest in the interview process. We ask them what are their short-term and long-term goals. We can tell by some of those answers, and what’s some of their hobbies, whether it is going to be a long-term fit for our company. Our company is a family-owned company and we are not here just for today and tomorrow to see how much profit we can make we are here for the long run,” said Fleming.

Fleming also said people should look for jobs that offer competitive benefits.

