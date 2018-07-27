Working To Legalize Alcohol In The City Of Houston

HOUSTON, Miss.(WCBI) – Turning the city from dry to wet is the goal of some in Houston.

The legalization of alcohol sales has been an ongoing debate.. but now the thought could turn reality.

“If we’re going to be competitive as a city, this is a step that we’re going to have to take,”said

That step is legalizing the sale of alcohol in Houston. Sean Johnson, who’s the Executive director of Chickasaw Development Foundation, is leading this effort as a private citizen.

Johnson’s belongs to the group Houston Forward and says they are ready to get the ball rolling.

“The reason being is a lot of people drink anyway, and it’s just money on the table. There’s no reason to send that money out of town, and we could use it here and that’s what these guys got together and said now is the time to do it and so were starting with it,”said Johnson.

The group formed petitions that can be found in several local businesses.

To be valid, the petition must bear more than five hundred signatures by residents who are registered to vote.

The vote will be separate, one for beer, one for liquor.

“Once we get the 20% votes, the city will have 30 days to call for the election. We are trying to time this where it will occur with our regular election in November,”said Johnson.

Johnson says needless to say the group needs the community’s help.

“Two things one obviously signed the petition when it comes to a vote vote in favor of it. But if you’re against it, no matter what side you’re on realize people on the other side have their reasons for feeling the way that they do and talk about the issue and not the personality and go forward. This is a question that we have to answer here in Houston,”said Johnson.

Attractions like the tangle foot trail and Natachez Trace already draw a crowd into the area. Johnson says it would just be nice to add to the list.

“People come in from all over and it’s really unique to come into a dry town. They’re not happy, they just thinking it’s unique and they ask where do we have to go and then we send them out of town and there’s no reason,”said Johnson.

There is also a petition available on Facebook at Houston Forward.

If the vote is successful, residents will see the sale go into effect in early January.