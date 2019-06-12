World Changers volunteer group repairs homes for a week

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Dozens of volunteers from around the country are in the Golden Triangle this week helping families with much-needed home repairs.

The Woodland Baptist Church is hosting the World Changers volunteer group.

53 volunteers are spread throughout the area working on homes.

They’re completing work on six homes thru Friday.

Volunteers are building wheelchair ramps, fixing light fixtures, and doing some painting.

“We are planning to do some work next year too, planning to do the same thing next year and so we need people to be interested enough to apply,” said Associational Missions Director Russell Mord.

Mord said if you’ll like to apply to please visit Woodland Baptist Church website.