Saturday is Day Three of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. France kicks off their sixth consecutive World Cup appearance Saturday against Australia, while Croatia may break its streak of never making it past the Round of 16.

2018 World Cup Standings

After the opening two days of play, the standings are as follows:

Group A Standings

Russia (1-0-0) 3 points Uruguay (1-0-0) 3 points Egypt (0-0-1) 0 points Saudi Arabia 0-0-1), 0 points

Group B Standings

Iran (1-0-0), 3 points Portugal (0-0-1) 1 points Spain (0-0-1) 1 points Morocco (0-0-0) 0 points

World Cup schedule Saturday

- Advertisement -

*all times Eastern

France vs. Australia (Group C)

France kicks off their sixth consecutive World Cup appearance Saturday against Australia at 6:00 a.m. Australia is the underdog by far. They will need to pull of an upset against at least once in group play to have any chance of moving out on to the knock out stage.

Date: Saturday, June 16

Saturday, June 16 Time: 6:00 a.m. EST

6:00 a.m. EST Location: Kazan Arena, Kazan

Kazan Arena, Kazan Follow live: France vs. Australia (CBS Sports)

France vs. Australia (CBS Sports) TV: FS1 and Telemundo

FS1 and Telemundo Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Argentina vs. Iceland (Group D)

Argentina brings the star power of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria as they take on Group C underdog Iceland Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Iceland is the smallest country to ever qualify for the World Cup. While underdogs, Iceland knocked off powerhouse England a few years ago to reach the European Championship quarterfinals.

Date: Saturday, June 16

Saturday, June 16 Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

10:00 a.m. EST Location: Otkrtitie Arena, Moscow

Otkrtitie Arena, Moscow Follow live: Argentina vs. Iceland (CBS Sports)

Argentina vs. Iceland (CBS Sports) TV: Fox and Telemundo

Fox and Telemundo Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Peru vs. Denmark (Group C)

Paolo Guerrero, captain of the Peru side, was cleared to play after his drug been was suspended. He and Peru will take on Denmark, who’s led by Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen. The second match of Group C is too close to call.

Date: Saturday, June 16

Saturday, June 16 Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

12:00 p.m. EST Location: Mordovia Arena, Saransk

Mordovia Arena, Saransk Follow live: Peru vs. Denmark (CBS Sports)

Peru vs. Denmark (CBS Sports) TV: FS1

FS1 Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Croatia vs. Nigeria (Group D)

Croatia has never made it past the Round of 16 in their five World Cup appearances. But experts at SportLine peg them as a possible sleeper for the 2018 World Cup. Nigeria also poses international talent. The matchup to watch will be in the midfield between Nigeria’s John Obi Mikel and Luka Modric for Croatia as the two sides close out Group D play Saturday.

Date: Saturday, June 16

Saturday, June 16 Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

3:00 p.m. EST Location: Stadion Baltika, Kalinigrad

Stadion Baltika, Kalinigrad Follow live: Croatia vs. Nigeria (CBS Sports)

Croatia vs. Nigeria (CBS Sports) TV: FS1

FS1 Online stream: fuboTV (try for free), FoxSports.com (subscription required)

Download a printable World Cup bracket



CBS Sports has created a downloadable World Cup bracket for you to follow along every World Cup match. The bracket contains all teams within all eight groups and how they place into the round of 16 in the knock out stage.