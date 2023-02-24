World of Customs Auto Show will be in Tupelo this weekend

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Car enthusiasts will want to make their way to Tupelo for a unique car show this weekend.

The World of Customs Auto Show is taking place in Building five of the Tupelo Furniture Market. There are more than 100 cars on display.

There are custom cars, trucks, and motorcycles, along with restored and antique vehicles. Organizers said there are a lot of unique cars under one roof.

“There are a lot of high-end cars coming from all over the country, from California, super rare cars, super high-end cars, we have some high dollar, $200,00-$300,000 cars sitting on the floor right now,” said Harold Sullivan.

The largest indoor auto show in the state runs through Sunday. For ticket information, go to worldofcustoms.com

