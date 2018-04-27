World&#039;s tallest geyser active again

By
CBS News
-
0

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Yellowstone National Park geologists have reported the third eruption from the world’s largest active geyser in the past six weeks. The National Park Service says a park visitor reported seeing a rare eruption of Steamboat Geyser on Friday.

Steamboat Geyser, in Yellowstone National Park’s Norris Geyser Basin in Wyoming, erupts on Wednesday, July 31, 2013.

Robb Long / AP

Park geologists compared the report with seismic activity and the discharge of water and concluded the eruption probably started at 6:30 a.m.

The geyser also erupted on March 15 and April 19.

All three eruptions were smaller than the last major eruption that occurred on Sept. 3, 2014.

