Worship In The Park in Artesia

ARTESIA, Miss.(WCBI) – A local church moves Sunday’s services to a park to reach more people.

Beulah Grove Baptist Church moved Sunday worship to Artesia’s downtown park.

Following an hour of worship, members and visitors fellow shipped over food and fun for the kids.

Pastor Timothy Bourne says Sunday is just more than a day in the park. It’s a day designed for outreach.

“It’s a huge task and the church absolutely loves to serve. That’s one of our heartbeats as a church is is to serve our community. We love to love on people that’s actually our motto is loving God, loving people, and touching the world,” says Bourne.

Beulah Grove Baptist Church has nearly 300 members.