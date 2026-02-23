WPPD needs your help finding Jalon Little

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) According to the West Point Police Department, Little was possibly involved and may have information about a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

You may remember, we brought you the details about a shooting that left two people injured on Meadowbrook Circle.

Little is being described as a black male, about 5’7″, and weighs about 130 pounds.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and he was last seen on Progress Street.

If you have any information about where he might be, you are asked to contact the West Point Police Department, Golden Triangle Crimestoppers, or use the anonymous p3 tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.