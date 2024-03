WPPD searches for man wanted on multiple charges

This suspect is identified as Eric Jibree Brooks.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs your help in locating a wanted person for Felony Fleeing, Felony Possession of Controlled Substances and several others.

Brooks lives in West Point.

He is a black male, approximately 5’9 weighing 180 pounds.

Contact Crimestoppers at (662) 494-0109 with any tips or call 911.

