Wreath laying ceremony honors Vietnam Veterans

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI)- They were barely out of their teens when they shipped out to serve their country.

Friday Vietnam War Veterans are honored with a national day of remembrance.

But Thursday, veterans, and staff at Mississippi State’s Center for America’s Veterans held their own service.

The wreath ceremony honors everyone who served in the Vietnam war.

The Veteran’s Center is named for MSU alum and former Mississippi Congressman G. V. Sonny Montgomery, who was known on Capitol Hill as “Mr. Veteran.”

More events honoring Vietnam veterans will take place tomorrow around the area.

“It almost but not entirely makes up for that time. There is nothing you can do or forget about getting off the airplane in San Francisco and being spit on and called names, but occasions such as this are pretty special, said Jack Davis.

