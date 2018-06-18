Writing lessons help bring donations to Amory Food Bank

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Amory Food Bank takes a unique approach to raising donations for needy residents.

For this week, kids can attend a creative writing course.

To get in all you need to do is make a donation. Monetary or bring a canned good.

Instructor Rachael Sibley says this was a way for her to combine two of her passions, teaching writing and helping the food pantry.

“I wanted to open it to all kids in our community and so, whether they want to donate money to the food pantry or donate canned goods, I wanted to make sure that anyone in our community if they wanted to attend they could. It’s fun. It gets them excited about learning and writing,” said Sibley.

Lessons in the class range from poetry to memoirs.