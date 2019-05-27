WWII veteran remembers those who paid the ultimate price

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)- Folks in Pontotoc honor those who gave everything at the Pontotoc Courthouse Square.

U.S. Navy and World War II veteran Thomas Edward Lucas was in attendance and served as the guest speaker.

He said it’s important to take time every year to remember those in the military who paid the ultimate price.

“We love celebrating our veterans, and we love honoring them at appropriate times,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples.

The 93-year-old veteran spent the morning telling stories of how he joined the Navy when he was only 17.

He reminisced about the men and women he met during his time in the service who are no longer here.

“It gives us the chance to remember the guys that we served and are gone now and all the heroes that went way before us since the beginning of America,” said Lucas.

Lucas said he hopes the audience walked away with a new perspective.

“We didn’t get this for nothing. We had to fight for it, and we got to continue to fight every day for freedom. We have to obey the law. The one thing I found missing is respect. We don’t have respect for our adults. We don’t respect law enforcement. As a former chief of police, that really bothers me,” said Lucas.

“We have a good quality of life in North East Mississippi, especially here in Pontotoc, and it’s important to understand that it didn’t come for free. People sacrificed to put us in the place we’re at,” said Peeples.

The World War II vet said the world is a lot different from 75 years ago when he joined the Navy.

“They realized that today we’re in sad shape. Half the country is divided. We want the country to be strong like we left it after World War II,” said Lucas.

However, days like this, he said, give him hope.

“Let’s wake up and see the roses. This is the most wonderful country in the world,” said Lucas.

The service wrapped up with a special wreath-laying ceremony.