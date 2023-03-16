Yalobusha County deputies arrest 4 people in Arkansas teen murder case

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $1 million each for four Coffeeville residents charged with murder in connection to the death of an Arkansas teenager.

According to the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Facebook page, Alicia Jackson, Brandon Jackson, Bralin Jackson, and Devin Smith, all of Coffeeville, have been charged with First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Freddarious Wilson.

Wilson was reported missing in West Memphis, Arkansas March 5. An extensive search began in Yalobusha County after his phone pinged in the Holly Springs National Forest.

A Forest Service employee found his body in the National Forest between Coffeeville and Oakland on March 8. He had been shot several times.

Three of the suspects were arrested yesterday morning. The fourth was taken in yesterday afternoon.

According to 17th Circuit Court District District Attorney Jay Hale, it appears Wilson knew at least one of the suspects, and investigators do not believe at this time that his shooting was a random crime.

All four of the suspects remain in the Yalobusha County Jail.

