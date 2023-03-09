Yalobusha County deputies investigate homicide of West Memphis teen

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after the body of a missing teenager from West Memphis, Arkansas was found Wednesday morning.

Deputies got involved in the search for 18-year-old Fredarrious Wilson Tuesday after being contacted by the West Memphis Police Department. Wilson had last been seen Sunday.

Investigators in Arkansas pinged the last location for Wilson’s phone to an area near the Holly Springs National Forest in Yalobusha County.

A more than six-hour search Tuesday turned up no trace of Wilson.

A U.S. Forest Service employee spotted Wilson’s body about 30 yards off County Road 243 shortly after 11 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch said his investigators are pursuing leads and communicating with Wilson’s family.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 473-3602.

