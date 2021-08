YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco has died.

Fulco had been in the hospital.

Mississippi Sheriff’s Association President, Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan, confirmed Fulco’s death.

Coroner Ronnie Stark says the first-term sheriff passed away in Southaven today.

However, the coroner could not confirm whether Fulco had COVID.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.