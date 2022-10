Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Dept. is selling pink badges for St. Jude

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department is raising awareness and helping some sick children at the same time.

This month the agency is selling pink patches for $10.

This patch is for Breast Cancer Awareness.

The money goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

You can purchase them at the administrative office in Water Valley.

