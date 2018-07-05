Dump truck involved crash kills passenger, sends driver to hospital

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A serious wreck in Yalobusha County near the Grenada County line kills one, sending another to the hospital.

Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Joey Miller says a passenger in the car involved, Daniel Garrison, was killed. Driver Donna Garrison was taken to the hospital.

The Mack truck, driven by Freddy McClanahan, reportedly crossed lanes on Highway 51 near Hardy Road around 10:30 a.m. colliding with the Mercury Sable.

UPDATE: Crash on US 51 at Hardy Rd in #YalobushaCounty STILL has ALL lanes BLOCKED in BOTH directions. Enforcement directing traffic. Map it > https://t.co/j5VkouQj5S #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) July 5, 2018

McClanahan needed little medical attention. There’s been no update on Donna Garrison’s condition.

The crash remains under investigation.